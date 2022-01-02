Body & Soul

Ahmed: Holding 2022 hopes, fears for Nigerians

She has been the Finance Minister of President Mohammadu Buhari since 2019. She was before then, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning. Zainab Ahmed, 61 , an accountant, is Nigeria’s de facto Minister of Economy.

 

She combines her Finance Ministry with managing the economy under the president. The president has faced a lot of criticisms following unbridled borrow and what Nigerians perceive as the poor state of the economy, with inflation riding the economy roughshod.

 

But Ahmed remains unfazed by the enormity of the burden on her shoulders. At every given opportunity, she defends the economy, the president and the reasons for the continued borrowing by the Federal Government. She is indeed, a woman with a tough skin.

 

Ahmed, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from ABU Zaria and a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA), was appointed as Finance Minister upon the resignation of the previous Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun on September 14, 2018. In 2015, she was appointed as the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning by President Buhari.

 

Ahmed was born in Kaduna State. She had her secondary school education at Queen Amina College, Kaduna, and later proceeded to have her A’Level in Zaria.

 

She got her first degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University in 1981, after-which she proceeded to Olabisi Onabanjo University for her MBA.

 

Her office no doubt puts her as one of the country’s most influential ministers.

 

In that capacity, she’s seeking to boost government revenue, with plans underway to raise value-added tax while taming public debt that is now estimated at more than $80billion. Ahmed was the immediate past executive secretary and national coordinator of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). She was also a member of the last two NEITI boards, having worked in the NEITI and global EITI.

 

Upon graduation, Ahmed was employed in 1982 as an Accountant II in the Main Accounts of Ministry of Finance in Kaduna State and was promoted to Accountant I in March 1984, but resigned in 1985 to join NITEL.

 

Earlier, she had done her National Youth Service in Kaduna State in 1981/1982 where she was posted for primary assignment to Messrs. Egunjobi Suleiman & Co. Chartered Accountants, and served as an Audit Trainee.

 

Ahmed has served the Nigerian public in various high ranking positions, including as managing director of the Kaduna State of Nigeria’s investment company, and also the Chief Finance Officer of the Nigeria mobile telecommunications company.

 

Recently, while addressing stakeholders at a public hearing on the 2021 finance bill in Abuja, Ahmed said the government is also considering new taxes as the “economy was now on a recove r y path”.

 

The hearing was organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance. The minister said that a couple of reforms and amendments had been recommended in the draft 2021 finance amendment bill, adding that more will be introduced in the middle of 2022.

She said more fiscal reforms were still in view as the ministry could not take all the proposals collected from stakeholders.

 

“While these issues may require most increases in taxes and tariffs on certain businesses, industries, and individuals over the medium term…,” Ahmed said in her closing remarks. “Our aspiration is to do a midterm review with a possibility of another Finance Bill in mid-year 2022 to bring in more amendments.”

 

Ahmed explained that the ongoing legal cases in court against the Federal Government on VAT and stamp duties had prompted the finance ministry to steer clear of those areas.

 

She, however, expressed hope that by mid-2022, the cases might have been dispensed with, and then reforms in those areas could be proposed for parliament to consider.

 

