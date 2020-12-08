News

Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi Indication emerged yesterday that no fewer than six commissioners serving in the current administration in Kebbi State are planning to resign their appointments and join other political groups in the state. Our correspondent, who gathered that the six commissioners had been abandoned, also said that the government had refused to carry them along in its activities. A source disclosed to our reporter that by end of February 2021, many political appointees would have dumped the government to form an alliance with other aspirants for the purpose of the 2023 governorship election in the state. He further revealed that series of meetings were ongoing across the state and outside that involved elites in the state, who he said were also in support of the move. The investigation further revealed that government activities had been paralysed, making all civil servants redundant, thereby increasing the poverty in the state. According to the information gathered, some affected commissioners were ready to withdraw their loyalty to the state government while accusing members of the state House of Assembly of being a rubberstamp to the government. He further added that some opposition parties were also working with some staunch members of the APC for more information. “We are waiting for next year, may God spear our lives, you will see a lot of drama this time around in Kebbi, Kebbi election will be different from the previous ones,” he added.

Our Correspondent
