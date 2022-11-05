Sports

Ahmed Musa fit for Portugal tie

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa will be available for a high-profile friendly against Portugal later this month after he returned to action for his Turkish club in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Musa was a 76th-minute substitute for Sivasspor in a final group game at Slavia Praha of Czech Republic Thursday night. This was his first game since he fractured his arm in a Super Lig game at Ankaragucu on September 18 and need- ed surgery thereafter. The injury kept him out of friendlies against Algeria in September as a result. But he could now return against Portugal on November 17 in Lisbon to extend his all-time record number of caps for Nigeria. The 30-year-old forward has so far won 106 caps at full international level since his Super Ea- gles debut against M a d – agascar in September 2010.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Neymar in tears as he leaves field after horror tackle

Posted on Author Reporter

  Neymar appeared to be in tears as left the field on a stretcher after suffering an injury in Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 loss to Lyon on Sunday night. Neymar was carried off the pitch seven minutes into stoppage time with a possible ankle injury following a poor tackle from Thiago Mendes, reports Sky Sports. PSG […]
Sports

Liverpool braced for Salah to leave on a free transfer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Liverpool are reportedly braced for the prospect of Mohamed Salah leaving the club on a free transfer. The Egypt international’s existing deal at Anfield is due to expire in June 2023, and the Reds are finding it difficult to come to an agreement with him over a fresh contract. Salah allegedly wants to become one […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Peru players test positive for COVID-19 before Brazil game

Posted on Author Reporter

  Peru’s Raul Ruidiaz and Alex Valera have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) said. The players did not take part in Monday’s final training session at Lima’s National stadium, where the game against the five-times world champions will be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica