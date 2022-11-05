Ahmed Musa fit for Portugal tie

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa will be available for a high-profile friendly against Portugal later this month after he returned to action for his Turkish club in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Musa was a 76th-minute substitute for Sivasspor in a final group game at Slavia Praha of Czech Republic Thursday night. This was his first game since he fractured his arm in a Super Lig game at Ankaragucu on September 18 and need- ed surgery thereafter. The injury kept him out of friendlies against Algeria in September as a result. But he could now return against Portugal on November 17 in Lisbon to extend his all-time record number of caps for Nigeria. The 30-year-old forward has so far won 106 caps at full international level since his Super Ea- gles debut against M a d – agascar in September 2010.

