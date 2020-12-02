Ahmed Musa heads back to CSKA

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, has shunned a multimillion deal from Turkish giant, Galatasaray, as he moves back to former club, CSKA Moscow.

Musa who left Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr in a mutual consent is available on free transfer as a lot of European clubs especially from Turkey showing interests.

His desire was to return to England and despite offers from teams from the Queens conutry he decided against it as most offers are short term deals with option to extend after performance.

Sheffield Wednesday a Chamionship side was one of the teams that were so desirous of the Super Eagles captain but he turned them down.

Galatasaray offered him big money but the Nigerian has decided on a third spell with the Russian side, CSKA Moscow and will have his medicals next week after agreeing to a two year deal plus an option of another year deal at the club where he made his mark.

Barring any last minute change, Musa will be having his medics and unveiling next week as he bids to relaunce his career in Europe after two years in Asia.

