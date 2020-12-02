Ahmed Musa heads bsck to CSKA

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, has shunned a multimillion deal from Turkish giant, Galatasaray, as he moves back to former club, CSKA Moscow.

Musa who left Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr in a mutual consent is available on free transfer as a lot of European clubs especially from Turkey showing interests.

His desire was to return to England and despite offers from teams from the Queens conutry he decided against it as most offers are short term deals with option to extend after performance.

Sheffield Wednesday a Chamionship side was one of the teams that were so desirous of the Super Eagles captain but he turned them down.

Galatasaray offered him big money but the Nigerian has decided on a third spell with the Russian side, CSKA Moscow and will have his medicals next week after agreeing to a two year deal plus an option of another year deal at the club where he made his mark.

Barring any last minute change, Musa will be having his medics and unveiling next week as he bids to relaunce his career in Europe after two years in Asia.

African teams can be world contenders- Mike Brown

D’Tigers head coach, Mike Brown is of the opinion that if the right things are put in place by African basketball federations, many teams can compete favourably with the best in the world.

Teams have commenced preparations for the third window of the qualifiers between February 19 – 21, 2021 which was announced by FIBA on Monday.

Brown who is embarking on his first ever assignment in Africa after being contracted by the Nigeria Basketball Federation to handle the D’Tigers said there are great African players in the NBA with what he experienced at the just concluded 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers.

Speaking with NBBF Media, Coach Brown said, “The game of basketball in Africa is unique from the standpoint that every team you look at possesses the athleticism necessary for the game. Physically, they are there and we have a lot of physically gifted players. When you put all together and try to bring out maximum potential from each of these African teams, it is something that everybody is striving for.”

