Sports

Ahmed Musa set for Turkey move

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, is set to join a Turkish Club before the close of the ongoing transfer window.

 

Musa missed a chance to go back to Europe during the last transfer window owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic and delay in getting a club which resulted in his return to the Nigeria Professional Football Leagueside, Kano Pillars.

A reliable source said that a Turkish Super Lig club offered Musa a mouthwateringone- yeardealworth €2.2m (1.05 billion naira). According to an American- based agent, Justus, who failed to disclose the identity of the Turkish outfit, “the club first offered Musa €2m a year but he turned it down.

 

“The president of the club said that they could not go above that amount due to the coronavirus-induced financial problems every club in Europe is facing.

 

“However, the club’s president has said that they are desperate to have Musa on their pay-roll next season and have come back with a final offer of €2.2m a year.”

But it appears Musa has finally reached an agreement with the Turkish side and the 28-yearold attacker will travel to the European country this new week to sign the deal.

