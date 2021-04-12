News

Ahmed Musa to join Kano Pillars

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is set to join Kano Pillars on a shortterm deal according to report from the Groundnut City.

 

Musa, 28, has been without a club since October 2020, after severing ties with Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr and was unable to tie up a deal in Europe during the last transfer window in January.

 

A top source in the city of Kano who also has close ties to the player disclosed that the former Leicester City forward is expected to complete a short term deal with the Pyramids city club.

 

“Musa has practically agreed to the deal and what is left is just to iron out details of the deal,” began the source.

 

“It is practically impossible to get a deal in Europe before May when Super Eagles will reconvene for the World Cup qualifiers and he really wants to keep himself in a competitive shape for that,” the source added.

 

Musa is expected to join the 2013 league winners on a “flexible short term deal” till the end of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League season. He is highly regarded

in Kano after his exploits in the 2009/2010 Nigerian league season when he scored eighteen goals to finish as the league’s top scorer, leading Pillars to a second place finish.

 

Musa left the club for Dutch side VVV Venlo in the summer of 2010 from where he commenced his sojourn in Europe which has taken him to clubs like CSKA Moscow in Russia and Leicester City in England

