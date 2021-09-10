Ahmed: Nigeria to raise $3bn Eurobond in October

Nigeria will raise about $3 billion selling Eurobonds in the second week of October, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said in a Bloomberg TV interview yesterday. The minister, who noted that the Federal Government had received approval from the National Assembly to raise $6.1 billion from overseas, said: “So we are looking at doing half of that in the Eurobond market and the other half from bilateral and multilateral sources.” She added: “Depending on how the market goes, maybe we can do a little bit more.” According the minister, the roadshow for the Eurobond sale will start on October 11
Related Articles
