Ahmed: We’ll reposition National Troupe to effectively showcase Nigerian culturesa

The new, substantive Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Troupe of Nigeria, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed, has assured of his commitment to revitalising the National Troupe and reposition the troupe for effective service delivery and the demonstration of Nigeria’s advancing cultures.

The new Artistic Director stated this in an interview with New Telegraph recently at the troupe’s temporary office space at the National Theatre Annex in Lagos. He explained that part of his efforts at repositioning the troupe is to engage every stakeholder in Nigeria that has to do with the National Troupe of Nigeria, including the past Artistic Directors, various state arts councils, universities among others. “I have already articulated the things that I want to achieve for the National Troupe.

I see a National Troupe with a diverse outlook showcasing the best in the nation’s diverse traditional performances in a contemporary world while projecting Nigeria’s journey to greatness. That is my vision for the National Troupe. I am looking at a troupe that is not static, that is not moribund, but a troupe that is following the trend of developments in Nigeria and presenting it in the best performative way – our dances, our songs, our drama, whatever we want to do, we must ensure that it speaks to the current situation. It must be a cultural expression that promotes our values and the trend through which Nigeria wishes to develop.

That is what I want to do,” he said. Ahmed, who is UNICEF trained “Theatre for Development” practitioner, also plans to also use this in repositioning the troupe. He noted that “theatre for development is one of the developmental elements or tools that we use to ensure that we move people from where they are to where we need to be. It is a theatre that does not give you solutions but it helps community people and also helps us to think about the context within which we find ourselves, and then develop a kind of strategy to be able to address the key issues.

“We are supposed to present the best in the performative arts of Nigeria but we need to also understand that our performances are not archaic, they are living. So, if they are living they must also speak to the present realities of our people. That is what theatre for development is all about. It is a tool that society can use to be able to understand and have the ability to be able to move itself forward, looking at the inherent strength it has.” On why he invited the pioneer members of the troupe for a meeting, he said: “Basically, we don’t want to claim that we have it all.

In whatever position that you find yourself you should understand that there are antecedents and you are coming in new, so may likely face other challenges. How do you ensure that you are able to look at what happened and build whatever foundation you want to build, and use the foundation to launch what you want to do? So, in that direction, I am looking at engaging every stakeholder in Nigeria that has to do with the National Troupe of Nigeria, including the past Artistic Directors, looking at our institutions in Nigeria that are also churning out our artistes. For instance, state arts councils, universities and, probably, polytechnics where they do programmes on theatre arts or performing arts. Also, we are looking at the creative industry and the business community in Nigeria.

How do we build a strong stakeholder for National Troupe to ensure that we gain from capacity building, co-production, and marketing? “So, it is in that realm that I am working on every stakeholder in that aspect, and today I am hosting the pioneer artistes of the National Troupe. I intend to do a stakeholder retreat where I am going to bring stakeholders together so that we will be able to develop a blueprint… In totality, I want to take the National Troupe to a height that everybody would really like to work with.” The new Artistic Director also disclosed that the troupe will embark on a nationwide audition for a new set of artistes to replace those sacked by his predecessor.

“We already have it on our budget; we’ve already requested for the resources from the government to audition. After auditioning, we will call for the recruitment exercise. But before that happens, as you know, Nigeria is a harvest of the performing arts practitioners in the creative industry, so we need to also look inward, to say that those who are already out of the state arts councils, the independent artistes should also come to be part of our productions. “I see a troupe that is developing, recreating and reinvigorating itself, in terms of the best of our cultural performances in Nigeria, where we would be a darling of Nigeria. I assure you that we are going to touch places in other parts of the world with the best that we can do,” he said.

