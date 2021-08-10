News

AI: Over 112 killed in Kaduna, Plateau in one month

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

• 160 kidnapped, thousands displaced

• Villagers left at the mercy of rampaging gunmen

The Nigerian authorities’ failure to live up to their obligation to protect the right to life has enabled a month of bloody attacks on both farmers and herders, in parts of Kaduna and Plateau states, Amnesty International (AI) said Tuesday.

At least 112 people were killed, 160 abducted and thousands displaced in communities in Kaduna and Plateau states from July to 5 August 2021.

 “Our findings show that despite clear signs that there will be retaliatory attacks, enough is not being done to prevent the bloodshed, thereby fuelling the on-going circle of violence. Beyond issuing statements and condemning attacks after they happen; government needs to rein in the attackers and bring suspects to justice,” said Osai Ojigho Director Amnesty International Nigeria.

Amnesty International’s investigation shows at least 78 people were killed and 160 abducted by bandits between July 3 and August 5, 2021 in Kaduna state including 121 school children of Bethel Baptist Church High School.

At least 34 people have been killed in Plateau State, including seven herders who were attacked on 1 July at Dogon Gaba, 2 others were lynched at Fusa Village while trying to locate their missing cow.

Villagers from farming communities informed Amnesty International that, innocent people and communities that know nothing about the attacks are sometimes targeted for reprisal.

A retaliatory attack on July 31 and August 1, 2021, led to the killing of at least 17 people, and displacements of hundreds in farming communities in Bassa and Riyom LGAs, Plateau State. A 39-year-old farmer informed Amnesty international that: “We have been hearing gunshots in our village since Monday after the attack. We don’t know why we were attacked; I had to relocate to the IDP camp with my family”.

Leaders of some Fulani herders’ community in Plateau State informed Amnesty International that the inaction of the security officials contributed to the recent retaliatory attacks in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Garba Shehu: Things would have been different if Pantami forged certificate like Adeosun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, again yesterday defended the government backing for the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Patanmi, saying that the call for his sack or resignation is uncalled for, noting that: “It would have been different” if Pantami had forged his certificate like Adeosun did. He made this known on ‘Politics […]
News

Court bars Ondo Assembly, Speaker from suspending lawmaker

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

An Akure High Court has restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly and the Speaker, Hon. David Oleyeloogun from suspending a lawmaker representing Ese-Odo constituency in the Assembly. The lawmaker, Hon. Success Torhukerhijo, who was expelled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for not signing impeachment notice against the Deputy Governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi sought […]
News

Odua Investment nets N5.203bn in 2020, declares N364m dividend

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

In spite of the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy last year, the Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL) yesterday declared a profit after tax of N5.203 billion for the 2020 fiscal year. Chairman of the conglomerate Dr. Segun Aina revealed this while addressing journalists at the end of its Annual General Meeting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica