AIB: Aviation contributes $1.7bn to Nigeria’s GDP, 341, 000 jobs

The Nigerian aviation industry contributed at least $1.7 billion and created 341,000 direct jobs to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) before the advent of Covid- 19 pandemic, which crippled the world’s economy. That is according Akin Olateru, Commissioner, Accident Investigation Buerau (AIB). The AIB helmsman also called for effective collaboration between air transport and tourism industry, saying the two sectors needed each other to thrive and develop the nation’s economy.

Presenting a paper: ‘Best Practices in Civil Aircraft Accident Prevention and Investigation for Sustainable Development of the Transportation and Tourism Industry,’ at the 2020 National Tourism and Transportation Summit and Expo 2020, held in Abuja on Monday, Olateru noted that the pandemic set back the country’s aviation industry. Olateru was represented at the occasion by Director of Operations, AIB, Capt Dayyabu Danraka.

According to him, the $1.7 billion and 241,000 figures were presented by the International Air Transport Association IATA), recently. Olateru, further described air accident and serious incident investigation and timely release of safety reports as catalyst for sustainable development in the air transportation and tourism industry in the country. Olateru insisted that air transport was part of a broader travel and tourism sector, widely recognised as world largest industry.

He emphasised that the industry, according to the World Bank Group, was an important enabler to achieving economic growth and development. Olateru added that air transport, inadditiontofacilitating integration into global economy and provide vital connectivity on a national, regional and international scale, also help to generate trade, promote tourism and create job opportunities.

