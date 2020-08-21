AIB begins use of drones for accident investigations

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) is moving a step further in its enhancement of aviation safety as it has commenced the training of ten accident investigators. Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB) had trained 10 investigators on the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) popularly referred to as drone in a bid to ensure data accuracy and enhancement of accident investigation by the agency. Speaking yesterday at the closing ceremony of the weeklong Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) training for investigators held at University of Lagos (UNILAG) Consult, Lagos, Olateru said the agency would not relent on its efforts a bid to enhance human capacity building, not just for the industry, but for the country at large.

Olateru explained that in 2019 alone, AIB trained its investigators in the United Kingdom, United States and several other countries around the world and vowed that the management would continue to invest in human capacity in order to increase the safety of the airspace. He noted that the current management since it came on board a few years ago, had raised the profile of AIB from a sleeping agency to a more vibrant one, noting that management had also improved the equipment, infrastructure, training and welfare for staff, while it had a new Condition of Service (CoS) approved for its staff.

