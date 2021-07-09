AIB blames stormy weather for Chanchangi plane crash

The Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N) yesterday released the cause of Chanchangi Airlines crash, which occurred 11 years ago at Kaduna airport with 45 souls onboard. The agency equally released reports of an additional seven aircraft incidents, including Turkish Airlines owned aircraft. Briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Commissioner, AIB-N, Akin Olateru, said that the agency was notified of the occurrence late on August 20, 2010, while investigators arrived at the airport the next day.

The report stated that a Boeing 737-200 aircraft with registration number: 5N-BIF, had operated a series of flights commencing from Lagos between 14:38hr and 18:27hr as NCH198 and landed in Abuja without any incident. It said that the same aircraft operated as NCH334 to Kaduna at 20:18hr with a total of 45 persons on board, including nine crew members with fuel endurance of 2:40 minutes, stressing that the flight became unstable during approach to landing on Runway 05. According to the report, the aircraft had descended in stormy weather, struck and uprooted the Non Directional Beacon (NDB) antenna 50ft (15m) high, some approach lights, and landed 240 meters short of the runway damaging three tyres: one on the nose wheel and one each on the main landing gear without any injury to passengers and crew onboard. It added that despite the serious incident, the aircraft continued its movement on to the runway, taxied to the ramp and parked, while the three tyres were immediately replaced.

This incident occurred at 20:41 h at night time. None of the flight crew and passengers sustained any injury. The investigation identified the following: AIB-N identified loss of speed, altitude and situational awareness due to poor instruments’ scanning on short final Runway 05 as the causal factors for the incident. For contributory factors, Olateru stated that the airplane was flown at a high descent rate (825 fpm) when the aircraft was just 225ft above runway during approach, stressing that the possible increase in crew workload due to thunderstorm activities in the vicinity of the airport also contributed to the incident.

The agency did not, however, issue any safety recommendation on the serious incident, saying: “In view of the issuance of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulation (NCAR) 2009 and the revision in 2015, which addressed the areas of shortcomings identified in this investigation, no safety recommendations are made.” Also, the report mentioned an incident involving Turkish Airlines’ Airbus 330-343 aircraft with the registration number: TC-LOL, which occurred at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State with 295 persons, including 11 crew members onboard.

AIB-N’s report said that the incident occurred on December 30, 2019 at about 20:46hrs, after which the aircraft had departed Istanbul Airport, Istanbul; Turkey for Port Harcourt, operating on Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) flight plan. It said at about 03:10hrs, the pilot established a twoway contact with Port Harcourt Approach reported descending to FL220 oncourse NAPVA1, and received weather information with relevant clearances. It added: “The aircraft touched down with its main landing gear at about 612m from the threshold, right of the runway centreline, crossed the right-side runway strip marking onto the right runway shoulder, impacted and damaged three runway edge lights, and returned to the runway at a distance of about 1,037 m from the threshold. “The tyre marks further indicated that the aircraft returned to the runway centre-line at about 1,478m from the threshold. The approach was performed at night and the crew reported haze and patches of fog at low level.”

Like this: Like Loading...