News

AIB blames stormy weather for Chanchangi plane crash

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

The Accident Investigation Bureau – Nigeria (AIB-N) yesterday released the cause of Chanchangi Airlines crash, which occurred 11 years ago at Kaduna airport with 45 souls onboard. The agency equally released reports of an additional seven aircraft incidents, including Turkish Airlines owned aircraft. Briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Commissioner, AIB-N, Akin Olateru, said that the agency was notified of the occurrence late on August 20, 2010, while investigators arrived at the airport the next day.

The report stated that a Boeing 737-200 aircraft with registration number: 5N-BIF, had operated a series of flights commencing from Lagos between 14:38hr and 18:27hr as NCH198 and landed in Abuja without any incident. It said that the same aircraft operated as NCH334 to Kaduna at 20:18hr with a total of 45 persons on board, including nine crew members with fuel endurance of 2:40 minutes, stressing that the flight became unstable during approach to landing on Runway 05. According to the report, the aircraft had descended in stormy weather, struck and uprooted the Non Directional Beacon (NDB) antenna 50ft (15m) high, some approach lights, and landed 240 meters short of the runway damaging three tyres: one on the nose wheel and one each on the main landing gear without any injury to passengers and crew onboard. It added that despite the serious incident, the aircraft continued its movement on to the runway, taxied to the ramp and parked, while the three tyres were immediately replaced.

This incident occurred at 20:41 h at night time. None of the flight crew and passengers sustained any injury. The investigation identified the following: AIB-N identified loss of speed, altitude and situational awareness due to poor instruments’ scanning on short final Runway 05 as the causal factors for the incident. For contributory factors, Olateru stated that the airplane was flown at a high descent rate (825 fpm) when the aircraft was just 225ft above runway during approach, stressing that the possible increase in crew workload due to thunderstorm activities in the vicinity of the airport also contributed to the incident.

The agency did not, however, issue any safety recommendation on the serious incident, saying: “In view of the issuance of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulation (NCAR) 2009 and the revision in 2015, which addressed the areas of shortcomings identified in this investigation, no safety recommendations are made.” Also, the report mentioned an incident involving Turkish Airlines’ Airbus 330-343 aircraft with the registration number: TC-LOL, which occurred at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, Rivers State with 295 persons, including 11 crew members onboard.

AIB-N’s report said that the incident occurred on December 30, 2019 at about 20:46hrs, after which the aircraft had departed Istanbul Airport, Istanbul; Turkey for Port Harcourt, operating on Instrument Flight Rules (IFR) flight plan. It said at about 03:10hrs, the pilot established a twoway contact with Port Harcourt Approach reported descending to FL220 oncourse NAPVA1, and received weather information with relevant clearances. It added: “The aircraft touched down with its main landing gear at about 612m from the threshold, right of the runway centreline, crossed the right-side runway strip marking onto the right runway shoulder, impacted and damaged three runway edge lights, and returned to the runway at a distance of about 1,037 m from the threshold. “The tyre marks further indicated that the aircraft returned to the runway centre-line at about 1,478m from the threshold. The approach was performed at night and the crew reported haze and patches of fog at low level.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Sex-for-food destroying girls, women in N’East IDPs camps

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Human rights groups working to address humanitarian crisis in the terrorism-infested region of Nigeria’s Northeast, have decried the continued “transactional sex” which they said was destroying both women and girls in various Internally Displaced Persons Camps (IDPs). A report obtained by our correspondent from Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEDAP) in Abuja, revealed that both […]
News

Man alleges he exchanged his manhood for money

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A viral video footage has captured the moment a man crying bitterly and helplessly after a lady turned down his marriage proposal. The man could be seen in the video on his knees begging and pleading with the lady to accept his proposal, but the lady whose mind seems to be already made up refused […]
News Top Stories

Reps summon Customs over non-rendition of accounts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday summoned the management of Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) over non-rendition of the audited financial accounts to the office of the Audit General of the Federation for the 2017 to 2019 financial years. Chairman of the committee, Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke (PDP, Osun), issued the summons while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica