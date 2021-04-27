AIB inches towards multi-modal accident investigation body

EXPECTATION

Proposed NSIB bill, which is currently before the National Assembly, would reinforce safety in all modes of transportation in Nigeria

Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru, has stated that the agency has made significant progress in Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), an independent unified body charged with the responsibilities of carrying out investigation of occurrences involving all modes of transportation with the aim of promoting and enhancing safe transportation in Nigeria.

The aircraft engineer stated that over 96 per cent work had been done on the NSIB Bill, adding that all the key agencies had shown interest especially as the Bill is coming direct from the president.

He said: “Since the public hearing at the National Assembly, there have been a lot of consultations taking place and that happened till the end of my first term. From next week (this week), I will re-engage the consultation with major stakeholders and the consultation side is about 96 per cent done and it is just to finish up with it within the next two weeks and passed it to the National Assembly. “You must understand that the NSIB Bill is an executive bill sponsored by the executive and it is not a private bill. The bill was debated at the Federal Executive Council and it was approved by Mr. President before it was sent to the National Assembly. I guess these stakeholders you are talking about are still under the presidency and this bill is not AIB, bill but it was the initiative of the Presidency. “If a minister takes a decision, is there any need to consult any agencies under him again? It is not done. The heads of these agencies were at the FEC meeting and a circular was circulated to that effect on the bill proposal and if there had been any objection, it will have been made known.”

Olateru reiterated that the proposed NSIB bill, which is currently before the National Assembly, would reinforce safety in all modes of transportation in Nigeria through distinctive, efficient and effective investigations of accidents and serious incidents involving any of the modes of transportation within Nigeria or anywhere else Nigeria’s interest is affected.

He stated: “NSIB will determine the probable causes of accidents and serious incident occurrences in transportation and publish safety recommendations to operators, regulators and others which would help prevent the recurring of similar occurrences, therefore, improving safety of transportation in Nigeria.”

He added that the proposed bill, if passed into law, would also provide adequate legal and institutional frame work for the regulation and administration of safety transportation occurrences in Nigeria.

The AIB commissioner disclosed that the bureau’s current mandate, which is to investigate aircraft accident and serious incidents that occur within the Nigerian airspace or anywhere else Nigeria’s interest is affected with the aim of forestalling such occurrence from reoccurring, has greatly improved the safety of air travel in the country, as only one fatal occurrence has been recorded in the civil aviation since 2015.

Stating the importance of an independent investigation agency, Olateru disclosed that “the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) are responsible for regulating and investigating their own accident and incident occurrences and where agencies act as regulators and investigators, the issue of transparency and public confidence may be questioned.”

Olateru said the merger would also enhance data collection, noting that while AIB has records of the number of deaths and accidents in air transport, nobody knows the number of people who die through water transportation

Like this: Like Loading...