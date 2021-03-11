AIB investigates Air Peace aircraft’s tyre burst on landing

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has begun investigation into a serious air incident involving Air Peace’s B737-300. Spokesman for the AIB, Tunji Oketunbi, in a statement yesterday, said the incident involving the airline’s aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUQ occurred at 9:31p.m. on March 8, 2021.

The aircraft, with 127 passengers and six crew members onboard, he said was en-route Lagos from Abuja, when the plane had a burst tyre on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria and taxied to GAT to park. He further stated that there was no injury or fatality.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any member of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation,” he said. He noted that the Bureau would appreciate that the general public and press respect the privacy of the people involved and not assume the cause of the accident until formal report is released.

The Bureau will soon release the preliminary report or update the public when necessary. Meanwhile, Nigerians have begun to complain about incessant flight delays by virtually all the local airlines, forcing them to petition the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over a matter they said is fast taking the joy out of air travel. Three days ago, over 100 passengers had reportedly stormed out on an Air Peace B737-300 airplane more than an hour after they had been boarded. They were seen in a viral video screaming on top of their voices to the crew of the aircraft over suffocation occasioned by an alleged faulty cooling system of the airplane.

After a passenger reportedly fainted, the crew urgently called for the opening of the aircraft door, forcing a stampedelike rush out of the airplane as they emptied unto the tarmac of the Lagos airport with many of them cursing and crying over the incident. One of the passengers, who simply gave her name as Kofo and who called New Telegraph on the pain they were subjected to, said: “I have been at the domestic wing of the Lagos airport since 5p.m. I boarded Air peace at 6:300p.m. for Kano.

“The doors were shut and not even a single seat was vacant. We were holed up in the cabin of the aircraft for more than 45 minutes. The air conditioner was not working. We were all sweating like Christmas goat inside the aircraft. The passengers finally revolted and forced them to bring back the stairs and opened the door. “In the midst of the confusion, a young lady fainted and we all finally came down. We were driven back to departure hall where we waited till 1 a.m. the next day and arrived Kano past 2 a.m.” Just yesterday, a similar incident occurred, leading to huge delay for passengers travelling to Owerri, Imo State. Passengers were driven to where the airplane was parked with a view to boarding the aircraft. On getting to board the aircraft, they were told to get back on the bus and back to the terminal.

