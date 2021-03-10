AIB investigates Air Peace’s tyre burst on landing

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has begun an investigation into a serious air incident involving an Air Peace B737-300.

Spokesman for the AIB, Tunji Oketunbi in a statement Wednesday, said the incident, involving the airline’s aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUQ, occurred around 9:31pm on March 8, 2021.

The aircraft, with 127 passengers and six crew members onboard, he said was en-route Lagos from Abuja, when the plane had a burst tyre on landing on Runway 18R of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria and taxied to GAT to park.

He further stated that there was no injury or fatality, stressing that as the investigating agency, “AIB needs and hereby solicits for your assistance”.

“We want the public to know that we would be amenable to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence, or information any members of the public may have of the accident; that can assist us with this investigation,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...