Business

AIB-N, NAF collaborate on safer airspace

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N), in its drive to ensure sustainable cooperation with relevant authorities for safer airspace in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to maintaining partnership and institutional collaboration with the Nigerian Air force (NAF).

 

The Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau, Akin Olateru, who made this known while receiving the newly appointed Abuja Military Airport Commandant, Group Capt. B. A. Usman, at the Bureau’s Head Office, in Abuja, at the weekend, stated that NAF had the Bureau’s full support and cooperation in ensuring safer airspace in Nigeria.

 

Olateru disclosed that AIB-N, as a government agency, had a strong relationship with NAF, which was sealed with a pact between the two government establishments.

“AIB-N cannot do it alone. A strong collaboration must exist among relevant agencies in order to ensure the continuous safety of the Nigerian air space,” the Commissioner said.

 

While soliciting the Bureau’s support, Group Capt. Usman disclosed that his team was seeking ways to consolidate the existing synergy between the agencies to ensure maximum safety and security within and outside the airports’ environment.

 

The commandant further urged the Bureau not to hesitate to call NAF in times of distress, assuring the Bureau of readiness of a rapid response at all times.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Naira eases 1.3% as sale of FX to BDCs commences tomorrow

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI 

The Naira eased 1.3 per cent against the U.S. dollar on the official market on Friday, a day after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said it planned to resume forex sales to retail currency operators as the country reopens its airports for international travel.   The naira opened for trade at N385.50 per dollar […]
Business

Osibodu seeks youths’ participation in Ehingbeti summit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Veteran banker, Mrs. Funke Osibodu, has urged youths in Lagos State to actively participate in the Lagos Economic Summit, Ehingbeti, holding between February 16 and February 18.   Mrs. Osibodu, who was the Chairperson of the Private Committee at the inaugural Ehingbeti Summit in 2000, said: “With the achievements of the last 20 years, we […]
Business

Airtel customers to enjoy discount in ‘HBB Seasonal Offer’

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Telecommunications service provider, Airtel Nigeria, has announced the introduction of its HBB Seasonal Offer, a value offering that gives customers exciting discount deals on its home broadband devices. The telco said the offer was designed to ensure its home broadband customers get the best out of its broadband services on the widest 4G Network in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica