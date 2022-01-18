AIB-N, NAF collaborate on safer airspace

Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N), in its drive to ensure sustainable cooperation with relevant authorities for safer airspace in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to maintaining partnership and institutional collaboration with the Nigerian Air force (NAF).

The Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau, Akin Olateru, who made this known while receiving the newly appointed Abuja Military Airport Commandant, Group Capt. B. A. Usman, at the Bureau’s Head Office, in Abuja, at the weekend, stated that NAF had the Bureau’s full support and cooperation in ensuring safer airspace in Nigeria.

Olateru disclosed that AIB-N, as a government agency, had a strong relationship with NAF, which was sealed with a pact between the two government establishments.

“AIB-N cannot do it alone. A strong collaboration must exist among relevant agencies in order to ensure the continuous safety of the Nigerian air space,” the Commissioner said.

While soliciting the Bureau’s support, Group Capt. Usman disclosed that his team was seeking ways to consolidate the existing synergy between the agencies to ensure maximum safety and security within and outside the airports’ environment.

The commandant further urged the Bureau not to hesitate to call NAF in times of distress, assuring the Bureau of readiness of a rapid response at all times.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...