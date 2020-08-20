AIB, NCAA set up 11-man committee to improve air safety

In a bid to enhance air safety in the country’s aviation industry, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have entered into partnership. Consequently, the two agencies, yesterday, inaugurated an 11-man committee that would review the NCAA’s response to safety recommendations issued by AIB on accidents, serious incidents and continuous operation of the State Safety Programmes (SSP) and ensured that the agency’s recommendations are implemented. AIB’s Commissioner/ CEO, Akin Olateru, said the committee would also consider any other areas of cooperation that would improve safety of aircraft operations in Nigeria.

He emphasised that the committee would also coordinate activities with regards to aviation occurrences, respect for the mandate and responsibilities of each organisation, effective and efficient exchange of information and data, amongst others. Olateru explained that both government agencies nominated five representatives each to the committee, while one representative was nominated by the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

The AIB chief stated that the two agencies had worked together to ensure effective discharge of their duties in establishing and promoting higher levels of safety. Olateru reiterated the readiness of AIB to cooperate and collaborate with other agencies and organisations, both in Nigeria and abroad, in ways that would ensure continuous safe skies in Nigeria, West Africa and the world. Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, stated that the primary objective of establishing the committee was to ensure the enhancement of thorough coordination, collaboration and cooperation processes and public safety in aviation industry. According to him, such coordination had been taking place between the authority and the bureau, but had been hampered by inconsistently and informally.

Nuhu reiterated that it was expected that safety and accident investigation experts would have the opportunity to sit down together to review safety recommendations that have been proposed by the bureau and the responses provided by the authority. He said the two authorities were vested with the responsibility of the implementation of the SSP. He pointed out that the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) Part 20 on Safety Management required that both authorities have access to appropriate information in the incident reporting system Mandatory Occurrence Reporting (MOR) and the Non-Punitive Reporting System to support the safety responsibilities.

