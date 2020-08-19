AIB, NCAA set up 11-man committee to improve air safety

In a bid to enhance air safety in the country’s aviation industry, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have entered into a partnership.

Consequently, the two agencies Wednesday inaugurated an 11-man committee that would review the NCAA’s response to safety recommendations issued by AIB on accidents, serious incidents and continuous operation of the State Safety Programmes (SSP) and ensured that the agency’s recommendations are implemented.

Spokesman for AIB, Mr. Tunji Oketunbi said AIB’s Commissioner/CEO, Akin Olateru, said the committee would also consider any other areas of cooperation that would improve safety of aircraft operations in Nigeria.

He emphasised that the committee would also coordinate activities with regards to aviation occurrences, respect for the mandate and responsibilities of each organisation, effective and efficient exchange of information and data amongst others.

Olateru explained that both government agencies nominated five representatives each to the committee, while one representative was nominated by the Federal Ministry of Aviation.

The AIB chief stated that the two agencies had worked together to ensure effective discharge of their duties in establishing and promoting higher levels of safety.

His words: “These 11 Joint Committee members will collaborate in the review of NCAA’s responses to safety recommendations issued by AIB on accidents and serious incidents.

“The committee will see to the implementation and continuous operation of the State Safety Programmes in Nigeria and any other areas of cooperation that will enhance safety of aircraft operations in Nigeria.”

He emphasised that NCAA was in charge of regulating the industry, while AIB focused on investigating serious incidents and accidents to promote safety of the sector.

Olateru reiterated the readiness of AIB to cooperate and collaborate with other agencies and organisations, both in Nigeria and abroad, in ways that would ensure continuous safe skies in Nigeria, West Africa and the world.

Director-General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu Stated that the primary objective of establishing the committee was to ensure the enhancement of thorough coordination, collaboration and cooperation processes and public safety in aviation industry.

