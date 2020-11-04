AIB releases Chanchangi accident report, 12 years after

Twelve years after the accident involving a Chanchangi Boeing 737-200 aircraft at the Port Harcourt Airport, Omagwa, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has released the report of the accident.

This is coming as the agency has released three other investigation reports, including a Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Tampico TB-9 aircraft with registration 5N-CBJ, a Beechcraft aircraft with registration N564UZ belonging to Shoreline and a Veteran Aviation Airline EK-74798 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

The AIB Commissioner, Akin Olateru, who released the accident reports yesterday in Abuja, also said that the Bureau had issued nine safety recommendations to improve the system and provide crucial intervention with the aim of forestalling future occurrence. According to him, the Chanchangi accident involving a 737-200 with registration 5N- BIG, which occurred on 14th July, 2008, had no safety recommendations.

He said: “There is no excuse to keep a report for seven years or more. As we speak, Chanchangi is gone and so if we released a safety recommendation, it will be an open item, this is why there has to be speed in the release of accident reports. “I cannot speak for my predecessors.

All I can say is there were a lot of challenges with workforce and procedures and so with the help of the National Assembly and the Minister of Aviation, we have been able to temporarily solve some of these problems.”

On the accident involving the Tampico TB-9 aircraft operated by NCAT, with nationality and registration marks 5N-CBJ, AIB said late decision to initiate a go-around after touchdown resulted in loss of directional control of the aircraft after landing.

The accident had a Safety Recommendation 2020- 022, stating that the NCAT should ensure that where there are gaps in student pilots’ training, policies and procedures should be put in place in the training programme so that the students are brought up to speed in both theory and practice.

On the Beechcraft C90 aircraft with nationality and registration marks N364UZ, operated by Shoreline Energy International Limited (SEIL), the aircraft crashed on a farmland and was engulfed in flames with the two occupants fatally injured.

The AIB discovered a non-adherence to approved storage procedure as well as inadequate regulatory oversight on flight operations and maintenance of foreign registered aircraft in Nigeria.

The AIB also made four safety recommendations to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The last accident report on 747-200 aircraft, operated by Veteran Aviation Airlines Limited with registration number EK-74798 at the Abuja Airport, had as contributory factors lack of briefing by the Saudi dispatcher during pre-flight, missing runway status, ineffective communication between crew and ATC, among others. Four safety recommendations, three to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and one to Veteran Aviation, were issued by the Bureau.

Like this: Like Loading...