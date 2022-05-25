Aviation

AIB releases three accident reports, wants Azman to implement flight data programme, others

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

*20 safety recommendations to NCAA, FAAN, NAMA

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Wednesday released three reports of serious incidents and accidents involving Max Air’s B747 with registration 5N-DBK which occurred on September 6, 2019; Azman Air’s B737-500 with registration, 5N-AIS and Nigerian Police Airwing, Cessna Citation 560 XLS aircraft as well as Azman Air Service Limited,

As part of its safety recommendations, the AIB stated that Azman Air Services Limited should implement fully, the Flight Data Monitoring programme as stipulated in 2.2.5 of the Azman Air Safety Management System Manual, including holding regular FDM meetings, timely corrective actions on the anomalies identified in FDM reports, distribution to all concerned personnel for timely corrective actions, entering the anomalies into the safety risk management process and presentation during the senior management review, if relevant.

Included in the reports are 20 safety recommendations which were addressed to the regulatory body, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the affected airlines, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), an aircraft manufacturer, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, among others.

The newly released reports make a total of 75 aircraft accident reports released by the Bureau since its establishment in 2007 and a total of 56 reports released by the current administration from 2017 to date.

On the Azman Air flight which got seven safety recommendations, and one immediate recommendation directed to the NCAA, the AIB revealed that the causal factor as a result of the failure of number 4 and 5 bearings of engine number 2 leading to loss of power during the approach of the aircraft.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Aviation

Nigeria risks losing $493m to bad runway

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

There is palpable apprehension that Nigeria might lose $493m paid to the United States for the purchase of Super Tucano fighter planes due bad runway. The Senate Committee on Airforce, expressed this fear Thursday, while presenting the report of the 2021 budget of the Airforce to the Senate Committee on Appropriations. The Federal Government had […]
Aviation

Nigeria, others could lose 3.5m aviation jobs, $35bn to COVID-19 this year —IATA

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The weight of the coronavirus crisis on air travel could cost the Nigerian and other African economies 3.5 million aviation jobs, triggering a contraction of continental Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by $35 billion in 2020, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday. Until the pandemic outbreak, aviation’s contribution to African labour force and […]
Aviation

Airlines set to burn through $70bn in 2021

Posted on Author Reporter

  Wole Shadare Alarm bells are ringing as global airlines are set to lose up to $70bn in 2021, this is coming as carriers around the world will haemorrhage around $77 billion of cash in the second half of 2020, equivalent to $13 billion a month, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Despite […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica