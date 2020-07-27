AIB to train aircraft investigators in W’Africa, to release more accident reports Tuesday

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigeria has concluded plans to commence training for aircraft accident investigators in the West African sub-region.

Disclosing this on Monday in Abuja was the Commissioner/CEO of AIB Nigeria, Akin Olateru, an aircraft engineer, when the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime visited the agency to ascertain their level of ICT infrastructure and cyber security architecture.

Olateru disclosed that beyond partnerships with local and international institutions, it has also completed plans to begin training air accident investigators for the entire West Africa at its Abuja facility in partnership with the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria.

The commissioner also disclosed that the agency will be releasing new air accidents’ reports Tuesday

This will bring the total number of final reports of air accidents to a record 27 in four years.

He said since he assumed office in 2017, AIB has released 27 final accident reports and issued 97 safety recommendations to the public.

This, he said represented 64 percent of releases since the inception of AIB.

He said: “We will be releasing an additional four reports tomorrow, which will bring the total number of final reports released to 32 and 106 safety recommendations during this current administration.”

The AIB chief said the releases will make a total of 50 final reports and 187 safety recommendations since the inception of AIB.

He also told the senators that AIB now releases air accidents in record time unlike in the past, saying that this was made possible due to the capability it has attained in the last four years in terms of equipment and human capital.

He also said the AIB now has the capability of releasing an air accident report in 18 months from the date of the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...