AIB: Why Kabo, Aero, Skybird incidents occurred

Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Akin Olateru yesterday enumerated the reasons three Nigerian airlines were involved in serious incidents causing substantial damage to their airplanes. That was following the release of three serious incident reports in Abuja by the agency yesterday.

The serious incident reports were those involving a Gulfstream G-1V aircraft owned and operated by Skybird Air with nationality and registration number 5N-BOD, which occurred at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on September 12, 2018; serious incident involving a B747-400 aircraft owned and operated by Kabo Air Limited with registration number 5N-JRM which occurred at the Sokoto airport on October 4, 2013 and serious incident involving a B737-500 aircraft owned and operated by Aero Contractors with registration 5N-BLG which occurred on Runway 18R of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on April 9th, 2016.

The AIB boss, while releasing three serious incident and two safety bulletin reports, said findings showed that serious incident involving the Gulfstream aircraft which occurred in Abuja was caused by delayedresponsebythe crewto recognize that the ground spoilers and thrust reversers were locked out, adding that delayed deploymentof groundspoilers ledtotheflightcrew’sproblems in stopping the airplane within the remaining available runway length.

For the Kabo Air’s B747- 400, which occurred at the Sokoto airport, the cause of the accident was attributed to inappropriate visual approach profile at night with no vertical guidance, unserviceable Visual Approach Slope Indicator (VASI) on Runway 26 and decision to land on the non-precision runway 26 at night while the cause of accident involving Aero Contractors which occurred was due to excessive rudder application by the crew after touchdown, reduced visibility due heavy rain on touchdown and the decision to continue approach in an unfavourable weather condition with crosswind component of 090˚ /15kt caused the incident. Also released were two safety bulletins.

The two bulletins released make the total of three safety bulletins released by the Bureau. All safety bulletins released by the Bureau so far were released under the current AIB administration.

In its safety recommendation, the AIB tasked the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to ensure that all G-IV operators adhere strictly to normal operating procedures regarding the nutcracker system, all Gulfstream operators require flight crew to call-out if the ground spoilers do not automatically deploy and the thrust reversers are not deployed during landing.

It also recommended a callout when the ground spoilers deploy, and verify they include these procedures in their checklists, and training programs, noting that the procedures should clearly identify which pilot is responsible for making these call-outs and which pilot is responsible for deploying the spoilers if they do not automatically deploy.

The reports recommended that Kabo Air should ensure that flight recording devices (FDR and CVR) installed on all aircraft in its fleet are preserved, maintained, serviceable, and operated in accordance with the provisions of the existing Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) Parts 7.8.1.3, 7.8.1.4 (a), 8.5.1.24 (b)(c) and 8.14.10.3 (a). The AIB mandated Aero Contractors to lay more emphasis during flight crew simulator trainings, on the effects of excessive rudder application at high speeds during landing roll, particularly on wet/contaminated runways. Olateru re-emphasized the need for timeliness of aircraft accident reports, saying that that timely release of occurrence reports was very crucial to the delivery of the agency’s mandate of investigating air accident and serious incidents with the aim of forestalling such occurrence from reoccurring.

Like this: Like Loading...