A’Ibom: 10 held for attacks on security agents, facilities

Police yesterday said they had arrested 10 suspects in connection with the killing of security men and unprovoked attacks on security formations in Akwa Ibom State in the recent times. The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Uyo.

Amiengheme said the arrest followed coordinated raids on different locations in the affected communities. He said: “It would be recalled that in the recent past, there had been a series of senseless and unprovoked attacks on security agencies and formations, especially the police, leading to wanton loss of lives and property.

“Following coordinated raids on the locations of criminal elements at Ntak Ikot Akpan, Abama and Ikot Akpan in Essien Udim, Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene local government areas by the Joint Task Force, 10 suspects, who are directly linked to the killings of security personnel and destruction of property, were arrested.

“This unacceptable trend of events necessitated the formation of a Joint Task Force (JTF), comprising the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC.) “The operations of the Joint Task Force (JTF) have yielded a lot of successes with more still being done.”

The commissioner listed the items recovered at different locations to include one grey Toyota Hilux with registration number ENU 762 YJ, one white and ash Mitsubishi bus marked XE 276 ABA, one white Sino truck with registration number SSM 505 ZR, one blue Toyota Corolla marked. GWA 955 BF, four motorcycles, four AK47 rifles and four G3 rifles, eight Dane guns, three Riot guns, 28 AK47 magazines and two G3 magazines. Others included 654 rounds of ammunition, 10 cartridges, 96 Smoke cartridges, one Smoke Grenade, 21 teargas bombs, 39 Hand Grenade Anti-Riot irritants, seven smoke respirators, six Rioter shields, five bullet-proof plates, three handcuffs, two leg chains, seven cutlasses, one axe, a police ID card, two police batons, 10 police beckets, seven police belts; one pair of policewoman’s uniform, one fragmental jacket, and 16 combat boots.

Other items recovered were one twine rope, one Motorola walkie-talkie, 15 GSM phones, four units of torchlight, 37 clothing materials, two plates, two generators, one saw machine, bank cheques/teller/ SIM cards, four units of Public Address System, two Desktop CPUs, one printer, two scanners, two desktop monitors , two units of mouse and two keyboards. The Police Commissioner, Amiengheme, said his men also recovered 60 office staplers, two 16 inch LG television sets, assorted chargers/extension wires, one LG DVD player, assorted jewellery, one car battery, one First Aid Box, assorted drugs, seven wire cutters, three shovels, six sets of cooking utensils, six metal buckets, one umbrella and N63,330.

He added: “The owners of the abovementioned vehicles are to go to 6 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Ibagwa with proof of ownership for identification and collection or contact the state Police Headquarters, Uyo. “Let me sincerely appreciate the immense contribution of the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies. We will continue to work as a team in securing Akwa Ibom State.

“I urge Akwa Ibomites (Akwa Ibom residents) to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation and never relent in being vigilant and giving timely information to the police and other security agencies. Our warm gratitude is also to the government and good people of Akwa Ibom State.”

