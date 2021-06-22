News

A’Ibom: 1,000 residents benefit in NYSC’s free medical treatment

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday flaggedoff a one-week free medical scheme in Akwa Ibom State with more than 1,000 benefitting from the medical outreach programme.

 

The scheme, tagged: “NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (NYSCHIRD),” which commenced at Ibesikpo Local Government Area of the state yesterday is to offer free medical treatment to indigent persons in rural settlements or communities across the country.

 

In his remarks, the Director- General of NYSC, Brig. Gen Shauibu Ibrahim, said the gesture became necessary for the purpose of strengthening national unity and integration. Ibrahim, who was represented by the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Chinyere Ekwe, explained that the platform provides ample opportunity for the scheme and Federal Government to touch the lives of the people particularly, the indigent persons at the grassroots.

 

He said: “Driven by our determination to deepen the impact of our healthcare services, the management launched the NYSC-HIRD in 2014. It is a platform for contributions toward improving the well-being of persons at the grassroots by granting them access to free and qualitative healthcare.

