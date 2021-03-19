News

A’Ibom: 150 youths for training in ECOWAS-EU/A’Ibom programme

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The Akwa Ibom State Government in partnership with ECOWAS- EU has flagged-off ‘Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Control, a disarmament programme initiated to train repentant militant youths in various skills. Tagged: ‘Strengthening Peace Security and Stability in West Africa,” the programme, which is supervised by the Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment (LITE-Africa) and the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) its implementing partners, was declared open by Governor Udom Emmanuel yesterday in Uyo, the state capital.

The programme in its Phase 1 is expected to benefit no fewer than 150 youths selected from Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo at the various training centres located in Delta State, Enugu, FCT and Edo State. The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, thanked the repentant youths for heeding to caution and taking the right decision to embrace peace, assured them that his administration which is youth-friendly leadership is poised towards human capacity development and welfare of the people.

The Governor said: “I really respect you for listening to peaceful advice as progress- loving young men that are God fearing. During the 2019 electioneering, the governor expressed his desire to engage the youths in factories and industries as this was a thing of concern to him as a man of conscience and love for young people. “I want to thank ECOWAS and LITE Africa for this initiative. I also thank the Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Captain Iniobong Ekong for his concern. He loves all of you so that in future you become great men and women.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

World Bank: Nigeria’s economic recovery needs stronger forex action

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem WiTh AGeNCy rePorTS

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should step up efforts to ease pressure on the foreign-exchange market to meet growing demand for hard currency in the country, the World Bank has said. World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, was reported by Bloomberg yesterday as saying that while the Bretton Woods institution welcomes resumption […]
News

PDP govs to collaborate with FG to fight insecurity

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have promised to collaborate with the Federal Government in the fight against insecurity in the country. The governors, who met physically for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic, however, called for the diversification of the economy in the face of recent increase in […]
News

Kalu replies Akpabio, says NDDC has not paid contractors of roads he facilitated

Posted on Author Reporter

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Monday said the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has not paid any kobo to the contractors who built the roads he facilitated. Kalu was reacting to the communique written by Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, where […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica