A’Ibom: 150 youths for training in ECOWAS-EU/A’Ibom programme

The Akwa Ibom State Government in partnership with ECOWAS- EU has flagged-off ‘Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Control, a disarmament programme initiated to train repentant militant youths in various skills. Tagged: ‘Strengthening Peace Security and Stability in West Africa,” the programme, which is supervised by the Leadership Initiative for Transformation and Empowerment (LITE-Africa) and the Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) its implementing partners, was declared open by Governor Udom Emmanuel yesterday in Uyo, the state capital.

The programme in its Phase 1 is expected to benefit no fewer than 150 youths selected from Ukanafun and Etim Ekpo at the various training centres located in Delta State, Enugu, FCT and Edo State. The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, thanked the repentant youths for heeding to caution and taking the right decision to embrace peace, assured them that his administration which is youth-friendly leadership is poised towards human capacity development and welfare of the people.

The Governor said: “I really respect you for listening to peaceful advice as progress- loving young men that are God fearing. During the 2019 electioneering, the governor expressed his desire to engage the youths in factories and industries as this was a thing of concern to him as a man of conscience and love for young people. “I want to thank ECOWAS and LITE Africa for this initiative. I also thank the Special Assistant to the Governor on Security, Captain Iniobong Ekong for his concern. He loves all of you so that in future you become great men and women.”

