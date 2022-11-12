A’Ibom 2023: Eno receives endorsement from Arewa community

The leadership and members of the Arewa community in Akwa Ibom State have endorsed the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Umo Bassey Eno and his running mate, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

At a grand endorsement rally in support of the PDP Gubernatorial hopeful held yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, the Arewa community led by the Chairman, Arewa People’s Assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbole and the Sarkin Hausawa, Alhaji Hassan Sadauki, who is the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Council for Islamic Affairs, pledged their total support for Eno, promising to deliver bloc votes for him and other candidates of the party.

They also commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for fostering peace in the state, saying that the Hausa community is desirous of the sustenance of the peace and have absolute confidence in Eno’s ability to drive the peace sustenance efforts and consolidate on the development strides of Emmanuel’s administration in other sectors of the state’s economy. In his speech, the Arewa leader said the community which is a conglomeration of Northerners from the 19 Northern states in Nigeria resident in Akwa Ibom, decided to file behind Eno’s aspiration, as they have found him worthy in character and capacity to succeed Emmanuel in 2023.

