A’Ibom 2023: Group urges INEC to sanction YPP guber candidate

A renowned socio-political association in Akwa Ibom State, Liberated People for Transparency and good Representation, has demanded immediate sanctions from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the Young Progressive Party governor shipcandidateinAkwaIbom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, over uncomplimentary and alleged inciting remarks against Governor Udom Emmanuel and the PDP guber candidate, Pastor UmoEno, duringhisongoing campaigns.

The group in a press statement endorsed by its President, Enefiok Umoh and Secretary, Mr. Edet Afia Keke, condemned in strong terms, theconsistentattacksonGovernor Udom Emmanuel and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pst. Umo Eno, while urging the Senator to play by the rules of the game by embarking on issue-based campaign rather than insinuations and blackmail. He said: “It must be stated clearly that Senator Akpan is making suchprovocativecomments at campaign grounds because he is aware of the peaceful disposition of Governor Udom Emmanuel.”

 

