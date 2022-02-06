A’Ibom 2023: Ide Owodiong and his vision of a super state

Chidi Okoh

Akwa Ibom State created on September 23, 1987 has all it takes to achieve greatness. From its arable lands to abundant mineral resources and bounded by oceans, Akwa Ibom is richly blessed by God. Her people are well known for their hospitality for visitors and the state will also be a tourist heaven if its abundant tourism sites are well harnessed for profitability.

Akwa Ibom State has also had good leaders whose various contributions to the development of the state is legendary.

Her leaders from the return of democracy in 1999 to the present day have made modest contributions and also built legacy projects even though each had his constraints which limited their desire to do more.

Obong Victor Attah laid a solid foundation which was built upon by Chief Godswill Akpabio and presently the incumbent administration, led by Udom Emmanuel, is consolidating on the gains earlier achieved by both administrations.

However, the desire of Akwa Ibom people to see a state with all the trappings of a modern metropolitan city with a reasonable good economy and well educated populace appears to be a mirage for now.

It is a well-known fact that if you keep doing the same thing all over again, the chances remain that you continue to get similar results and to move to the next level, there must be a radical departure of our view of those aspiring to lead the state and the mode we usually rely upon to prop them up.

IDE and His Dream Akwa Ibom State

Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko, a renowned player in the oil and gas sector for over three decades, a corporate czar and the International President of 1001+ Voices Initiative for People Empowerment, recently indicated his interest in governing Akwa Ibom State from 2023.

Ide’s subtle entrance was herald with his very rich resume which clearly shows his gradual but steady rise in his chosen career with tremendous milestones recorded at every given opportunity.

From the class room to the oil and gas industry, Ide has shown dedication, commitment and result for every assigned task notwithstanding how difficult or complicated the task was. He is a man who operates at the fringe of genius and always ready to add extra efforts at what is termed “ordinary” to make it “extra ordinary”.

A cursory look at Ide’s journey through his chosen career will reveal a man whose job has provided the necessities to enjoy material wealth with his immediate family but the burning desire to serve humanity and give back to the society led to the founding of Wodiong Senie Foundation.

Wodiong-Senie Foundation a non-governmental organisation founded by Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko and his beloved wife Ekaette with the intent of providing succor to the indigent members of the society, the church and other upcoming organisations have found their way into several homes and peoples heart.

Wodiong-Senie Foundation has over the years through the benevolence of its founder provided scholarships, medical treatments, evangelism materials, several empowerments items to several categories of people and organizations even in dire times.

On Ide’s Politics and coming 2023 guber election, Akwa ibomites stand a better chance of having a super state flowing with proverbial milk and honey with Ide as governor from 2023.

A political scientist by training, Ide is a widely traveled, enlightened and visionary leader and critical thinker, known for always thinking outside the box.

His ideas on mental and attitudinal reorientation of Nigerians towards politics, elections and leadership is all we needed to return the country especially our dear state to the path of progress, prosperity and lasting development. It is a story for another day. Ide’s vision for education will make our children compete favorably with their peers in any part of the world while his idea of empowering people for self-sufficiency goes beyond what we celebrate today as empowerment from politicians.

Ide believes in liberal politics in which the persons should freely without any form of inducement or gratification chose competent leaders whom they can hold accountable for their actions. He believes that the people deserve more from their common patrimony and that communities must have every basic developmental amenity to stem the rural-urban migration. He believes in durable health care system which must be affordable and accessible to all and sundry. His dream is that of Akwa Ibom where competence, someone’s content and antecedents will be a yard stick for consideration into public office and not how much he can throw around to cajole people while seeking public office and abandon them to their fate once he achieves his aim.

Ide believes that Akwa Ibom, which is richly endowed by God, should have her citizens enjoying basic amenities and also have access to decent shelter and three square meals while progressing in their various vocations and career.

The truth be told, Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko is not a money bag politician but his vision for greater Akwa Ibom State through politics and result oriented leadership is undisputable.

He believes Akwa Ibom and her people deserve the best and he is convinced that he stands out from the rest jostling for 2023 governorship in the state. Come to think of it, if he and his wife could do much through Wodiong Senie Foundation using his personal resources, how much more when he is entrusted with common patrimony.

*Chidi Okoh, a journalist and public analysist, writes from Uyo

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...