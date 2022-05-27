A’Ibom 2023: Ide Owodiong carpets transition process, urges judiciary to rescue democracy

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Akwa ibom state, Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko has carpeted the entire transition process so far undertaken by the party in Akwa Ibom State describing it as a sham.

The aspirant stated this in a press statement endorsed by Dr John Obisung, Secretary IDEA Campaign Organisation and made available to journalists in Uyo, the state capital on Friday.

In the statement captioned: “Selectocracy or Democracy: A Question for The PDP”, the 2023 Inspire Develop Empower Advocacy (IDEA) Campaign Organisation said It is their conviction that the Ad-hoc Delegates Congress of April 30 2022 was a total sham as the outcome is being challenged in court stressing those subsequent elections being carried out followed the same shambolic process.

According to the statement: “It is on record that our principal, an ardent believer in democracy and good governance, joined the race with a very sophisticated and detailed blueprint to address the myriad of problems confronting our dear state. It is equally on record that his desire to ensure the enthronement of true democracy and good governance is unparalleled.

“Recently we were at the Nest of Champions to observe the process of the governorship primaries of our party PDP and again observed that the same contested Ad-hoc delegates were teleguided as usual to vote the government’s preferred aspirant in an election widely boycotted by other aspirants owing to the ongoing court cases.

“We wish to call on our supporters to remain calm prayerful and supportive as we await the outcome of the court cases involving this heartless rape of democracy and due process in Akwa Ibom, we believe that justice will be served for the masses who believe in true democracy.”

The campaign organisation appealed to the leadership of PDP to immediately take appropriate steps to stem the tide of the massive ongoing defection to other parties by members who are deeply aggrieved by the electoral fraud witnessed in the past few weeks in the name of Adhoc Delegates Congress and primaries.

While expressing immense gratitude to the good people of Akwa Ibom state over the massive support and encouragement for their principal since the beginning of the 2023 gubernatorial race, they maintained that Obong IDE Owodiong-Idemeko is in high spirits and ready to run the entire electoral process until a clear and acceptable winner emerges after the ongoing court proceedings on the flawed electoral process of the party during the past few weeks.

