A’Ibom 2023: I’ll complete all abandoned projects if elected – Guber aspirant

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Ide Owodiong idemeko a former employee of ExxonMobil, has promised to complete all ongoing projects if elected governor next year.

Owodiong, a former student union leader, who is among nine governorship aspirants who have so far obtained governorship nomination forms, said that he would set up a Diaspora fund to help in developing the state noting that governance is a continuum.

Owodiong, who said he would evaluate all the ongoing projects including the science park which was initiated by the Attah administration between 1999 and 2007, explained that his decision to complete all the ongoing projects was to add value to tax payers money.

“All previous projects embarked upon by the previous administration that have not been completed will be evaluated.

“This is the first thing I will do when I come into office because I don’t believe that disagreeing with the previous administration should make you abandon projects sponsored by the tax payers.

“Our industrial programme must be tied to specific resources that we have competitive advantage. We have to develop our blue economy as we have the longest coastal

In the country,” he said.

To be different from the previous administrations in the state, he said he would build a strong democracy practice saying he would run an open and accountable government while elected officials would be held accountable in a bid to deepen democracy.

Owodiong, who had in 2015 aspired to be a senator representing Akwa Ibom North East, said he would develop the youths and encourage sports in addition to giving much attention to women development.

“With regards to youths, I think that is an area we are really here to advocate for human capacity development and we will work for human capacity development.

“I want to keep sports separate but bringing youths and sports together because they are the most vulnerable in our society.”

He said he was in the governorship race to win having been involved in leadership positions in all his career including his university days where he was the first elected secretary general as well as being a member of the governing council of the University of Uyo.

He lauded the Udom’s administration for its industrialisation programme saying a lot has been done as seen in the aviation sector and the establishment of many factories.

