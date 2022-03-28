Metro & Crime

A’Ibom 2023: I’ll complete all abandoned projects if elected – Guber aspirant

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Ide Owodiong idemeko a former employee of ExxonMobil, has promised to complete all ongoing projects if elected governor next year.

Owodiong, a former student union leader, who is among nine governorship aspirants who have so far obtained governorship nomination forms, said that he would set up a Diaspora fund to help in developing the state noting that governance is a continuum.

Owodiong, who said he would evaluate all the ongoing projects including the science park which was initiated by the Attah administration between 1999 and 2007, explained that his decision to complete all the ongoing projects was to add value to tax payers money.

“All previous projects embarked upon by the previous administration that have not been completed  will be evaluated.

“This is the first thing I will do when I come into office because I don’t believe that disagreeing with the previous administration should make you abandon projects sponsored by the tax payers.

“Our industrial programme must be tied to specific resources  that we have competitive advantage. We have to develop our blue economy as we have the longest coastal
In the country,” he said.

To be different from the previous administrations in the state, he said he  would build a strong democracy practice saying he would run an open and accountable government while elected officials would be held accountable in a bid to deepen democracy.

Owodiong, who had in 2015 aspired to be a senator representing Akwa Ibom North East, said he would develop the youths and encourage sports in addition to giving much attention to women development.

“With regards to youths, I think that is an area we are really here to advocate for human capacity development and we will work for human capacity development.

“I want to keep sports separate but bringing youths and sports together because they are the most vulnerable in our society.”

He said he was in the governorship race to win having been involved in leadership positions in all his career including his university days where he was the first elected secretary general as well as being a member of the governing council of the University of Uyo.

He lauded the Udom’s administration for its industrialisation programme saying a lot has been done as seen in the aviation sector and the establishment of many factories.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

7 family members die after eating suya in Umuahia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Seven members of same family have been confirmed dead after eating beef barbecue, popularly known as suya with fruit juice in Umueze Umuakanu Road, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State. According to the first son of the family, who is an undergraduate of the Abia State University, the incident happened while he was […]
Metro & Crime

Inspector, robber die during shootout in Edo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Fleeing armed robbers have shot dead an officer, Inspector Mohammed Hameed, attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Edo State Police Command. This was as members of the Edo State coalition of civil society groups – Network of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (NOCSON) – yesterday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the police to publish […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau protests’ve been hijacked by politicians, hoodlums – Rights group alleges

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The Coalition of Civil Rights Group of Nigeria, has condemned the alleged shooting and wounding of a soldier attached to Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), by aggrieved Plateau State local government workers protesting non-implementation of minimum wage at the local level in the state. The group said the resort to violence by some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica