A'Ibom 2023: I'll eliminate poverty, hunger by transforming agric sector – Ide

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Hope of a better life for the people appears certain with a solemn pledge by a leading governorship aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Ide Owodiong to declare abstate of emergency in the agricultural sector.

Ide, who is contesting the 2023 governorship of the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated this while addressing journalists on his robust plan for agriculture and food sufficiency in the state Saturday in Uyo, the state capital.

The leading aspirant promised to lift Akwa Ibom State among the 10 most sustainable and productive states in Nigeria by 2027 with ample contribution from a transformed Agricultural Sector.

Unveiling his vision, Ide said his mission is to develop the agricultural potentials of Akwa Ibom State towards the industrial transformation of the economy of the state.

In the same vein he vowed to increase food production activities in the state, strengthen the economic status of agro-entrepreneurs and uplift their lifestyle.

According to him: “I will develop agro-industrialization potentials of the state, reduce abject poverty, Increase wealth creation activities of  Akwa Ibom State as an agriculture powerhouse”

He maintained that the state is a powerhouse for various crops such as palm oil, cassava, yam, cocoyam, plantain, banana, maize, rice, rubber, cocoa, vegetables among others and sea food (including catfish, barracuda, sardines, bonga, croaker, shrimps, crayfish, snappers, squids and oysters) and domestic animals such as cow, goat and sheep) including poultry, bees, etc.

Ide opined that the state will move from agriculture to agric. business stressing that agriculture has to do with the growing of crops and livestock for subsistence, commercial and industrial consumption.

“The revolutionary development of agriculture is what is referred to as agribusiness. Agribusiness brings about the transformation of agricultural activity through value-addition, leading to the growth of other business opportunities in the Agriculture Value Chain.

Highlighting the benefits of the proposed agro-industry in Akwa Ibom State, Ide cited food security, job creation/income opportunities; others include talent and skills acquisition and economic growth

“Agro-industry is defined as post-harvest activities that involve the transformation, preservation and preparation of agricultural production for consumption. It includes artisanal, minimally processed and packaged raw materials, the processing of intermediate goods and the
fabrication of final products derived from agriculture,” he emphasized.

He urged all Akwa Ibom people to read his blueprint for the state to understand his level of preparation to change the narratives and usher in a new dawn with his election as the next governor of the state.

 

