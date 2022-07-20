News

A’Ibom 2023: I’ll quit pastoral calling, guber race, if…

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 governorship election in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, has said that he would quit the governorship race and renounce his calling as a pastor if the West African Examination Council (WAEC) attests that he forged his certificates. Eno, a former commissioner for land and water resources and anointed successor to Governor Udom Emmmauel, is standing trial over alleged certificate forgery and falsification of birth certificate. This followed a suit filed by one of the governorship aspirants, Mr Akan Okon, who is asking the federal high court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to disqualify Eno as he was cleared in error by the party’s screening committee during the primary election held in Port Harcourt, Rivers

 

Our Reporters

