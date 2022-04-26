A’Ibom 2023: Massive outcry over planned movement of guber primaries to army barracks

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delegates in Akwa Ibom State have expressed deep concern over the planned relocation of the party’s governorship primaries slated for May 21, 2022 to the army barracks in Ibagwa in Abak Local Council Area of the state against the usual Uyo Township Stadium which has been the acceptable venue over the years.

Our Correspondent learnt that the plot is at the advanced stage and the plotters will advance provision of adequate security as their reason for the relocation of the guber primaries to the military barracks which is over 30 kilometers away from the city capital.

Speaking with journalists in Uyo, the state capital, after a crucial meeting held at Unique Gardens Ewet Housing Estate Tuesday, Mr. John Etefit, one of the statutory delegates, said the state government desirous to impose their anointed aspirant on the party has concluded plans to stampede the party into taking the primaries to Ibagwa Barracks.

“After fruitless efforts to get most of us to support the aspiration of Pastor Umo Eno hit a brick wall, subtle and open threats have been employed which we resisted and now the idea of taking the primaries to the barracks have birthed,” he explained.

Speaking further he said: “We were told by core supporters of the government preferred aspirant that their final joker is the barracks where only their supporters will be allowed access and others supporting other aspirants turned back and if they insists on getting in, then soldiers will be directed to unleash mayhem on them.”

Another statutory delegate, Mr Asuquo Ekanem from Oruk Anam Council Area, also hinted that some top PDP state officials who are not buying into the Pastor Umo Eno project have quietly informed them that the state executive of the party are already tinkering with the idea of Ibagwa Barracks venue to please the government.

Other delegates, who spoke with journalists at the event, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, human rights groups, the international community and other related bodies to turn their searchlight to Akwa Ibom State as the primaries may set the once peaceful state “on fire and unprecedented carnage”.

When contacted on the raging matter, the state’s publicity secretary of the party, Mr Borono Bassey said that the matter is still at the realms of speculation.

“It’s purely speculations by outsiders at this moment,” he told us.

