A’Ibom 2023: PDP delegates endorse Luke for governor

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

A group, under the aegis of the Statutory delegates, comprising selected ward and chapter officers, as well as former elected officers of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has dared the state government to come out publicly to endorse the former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Onofiok Luke, for governorship in 2023. The group coming on the platform of Great Supporters of Onofiok Luke, the party men and women numbering more than 250, said they had resolved to support Onofiok Luke for the governorship in 2023 irrespective of the antics of the state government to unprecedentedly endorse one aspirant.

The spokesman for the group, Mr. Abraham Joshua Udoekong, however, insisted that they have seen in Onofiok the capacity, character, love for the people, ideas and passion to drive the economic and social development of the state, and as such they had decided to come forward and endorse him for the general good of Akwa Ibom people. Udoekong said they gave themselves a mandate to scout for and mobilise committed delegates for Onofiok, who currently is the Chairman, Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives.

 

Our Reporters

