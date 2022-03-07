A’Ibom 2023: ‘Prosperity is here’, artisans, traders, others declare support for Owodiong-Idemeko

As the journey for the next occupant of the Hilltop Mansion, the official residence of Akwa Ibom Governor gradually takes shape, residents of the state are speaking on their expectations and preferences on who occupies the coveted seat from 2023.

In a vox pop conducted in the state over the week by our Correspondent, the residents of the state in unison explained that experience in management and a man who has blended with the people and felt their pulse remains their ideal person as the next occupant of the Hilltop Mansion.

Their preferences for a home-grown governor emanated from the fact that, he will appreciate the challenges faced by the people in their day to day lives and tackle the problems fundamentally.

Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko, a former university lecturer who worked in an international oil company for over three decades holding several leadership and sensitive positions with value-added records, leaving behind imprints in the sands of history with unprecedented performance and visible human resources development, is the one fit for the job.

Ide’s records in Exxon Mobil services which are now in the public domain is not only enviable but unblemished. The records showed that outside ensuring top-notch results in every given assignment, Ide through his Foundation has ensured the empowerment of youths, women and giving succor to the indigent members of the society, a mission Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko has accepted as his calling and one which he only derives satisfaction when others are satisfied.

In a recent interview, Ide, who together with his wife, Ekaette, floated Wodiong Senie Foundation with the sole purpose of giving back to the society and lifting up the needy said: “My love for humanity and the welfare of others, have sometimes led me to solve other’s problems to the point of neglecting mine, I feel better when I put smiles on the faces of others.

“My worst moments are the period, I am confronted with the challenges or problems if other people and I am unable to solve them, not because I don’t want to but maybe faced with the availability of funds at my disposal.”

However, the residents of Akwa Ibom State, who spoke in a recent vox pop in unison lauded Obong Ide Owodiong’s impeccable and unblemished character throughout his over three-decade services in Exxon Mobil.

“He is one rare administrator who served through his career and came out without any dent or stain on his integrity and personality, was never tossed around for any wrong reason, and is a man of honour,” says Ekpe Ntekim, a human rights activist in Uyo.

Others who spoke in a random interview conducted by our Correspondents to feel the pulse of the masses as regards their choice of next governor of the State had majority opting for Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko.

Kembiet inyang of Kenbet and Associates Ikot Abasi said Ide’s administrative experience laced with home grown political flavor will add up to address the fundamental and basic problems of the people. “Ide has seen it all in corporate governance and he understands board room politics and the challenges of the people having lived with them. His era will ensure food sufficiency through massive agriculture, improved healthcare system and quality education for our children because he believes in high standard, Akwa ibom needs him now”.

Mrs Mandu Ikpe, a trader at Akpan Andem Market Uyo said she and her colleagues are waiting for the prosperity the coming era will usher in with Obong Ide Owodiong as Governor, “we believe we will be making tremendous progress in our businesses because he will definitely give us grants and financial supports, if he has helped many from his personal resources, then he will do more from public purse”.

Mr Uduak Isonguyo, a Pipeline Welder working offshore for one of the oil firms noted, “I have heard of what Wodiong – Senie Foundation has done for the people and I strongly believe that the founder will do more when given a bigger platform to reach more people in our dear state. I also know several youths whom Ide has assisted in gaining profitable jobs doing well and are now breadwinners in their various homes.”

Mrs Mfoniso Obio is a caterer with a booming restaurant along Grace Bill road Eket attributed the success of her business to the benevolence of Ide Owodiong-Idemeko.

In her words: ”I have been carrying out my business on a small table until God visited me through him by assisting me years ago, he may have forgotten and I remember him consistently in my family prayers, with Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko in the race for governorship in 2023, I can tell you that prosperity is here already.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...