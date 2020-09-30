News

A’Ibom: 24,929 indigent households get N993m FG’s lifeline

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The Federal Government has disbursed more than N993 million to 24,929 vulnerable households across nine local government areas of Akwa Ibom State under its Conditional Cash Transfer programme. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq disclosed this on yesterday during the disbursement and flag-off of the scheme at the Holy Child Primary School in Nung Udoe Ntak, Ikono Local Government Area of the state.

Farouq said that the selected local government areas represented 30 per cent of the council areas in the state, adding that each of the beneficiaries would receive between N30,000 and N40,000. She, however, listed the benefiting council areas to include Eastern Obolo, Ikono, Mkpat Enin, Nsit Atai, Nsit Ubium, Onna, OrukAnam, Ukanafun and Uruan, saying the Conditional Cash Transfer programme, a component of the Social Protection Schemes of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is aimed at taking 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

”Apart from the war against corruption, President Buhari has prioritised social protection interventions to pull 100 million people out of poverty over the course of 10 years,” the minister added, even as he apologised to the people for the delay in the disbursement of monies to beneficiaries. The Minister, however, added that the payment cycle could have started in September in 2019 but for some issues faced with the service providers, which have now been resolved.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why we’re phasing out old manual electoral process –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is phasing out manual electoral process in line with global trends in election management and communication. Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, who represented INEC Chairman, Prof. Manhood Yakubu, at a virtual workshop on INEC Communication Policy, said “existential challenges occasioned by a pandemic” necessitated the […]
News Top Stories

Leaked video: PDP maligning Gambari wrongly –Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

      The Presidency has said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen a wrong person to malign by trying to misinterpret the chat the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, had with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, along the walkway […]
News

Customs raises N17bn from contraband, importers

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) antismuggling unit, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A in Lagos has raised N17 billion debit notes from importers for false declaration and wrong classification of imports, and from contraband seized from smugglers between January and June 2020.   Some of the contraband seized from smugglers operating in the South-West states of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: