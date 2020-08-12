A’Ibom: 328 suspects held for robbery, murder, others

Police have arrested 328 suspects for cases of armed robbery, murder, cultism, rape and child trafficking in Akwa Ibom State. The state Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed this while parading the suspects at Ikot Akpan Abia Police Headquarters in Uyo. The commissioner said the suspected criminals were arrested in July and August this year.

He said: “The breakthrough was made possible on the grounds of sustained onslaught against rapists and other criminals in the state.” Edgal said that the command had arrested 17 suspected murderers and cultists at Obio Idang village in Oruk Anam Local Government Area on August 8.

The police chief noted that the command was poised to sustain the tempo in the fight against crimes and criminality in order to provide adequate security for the lives and property of the people. Edgal added that the command arrested members of a child trafficking syndicate and rescued three victims.

He said: “The command arrested a gunrunner and recovered 140 live cartridges based on reliable information in the Esit Eket Local Government Area of the state on July 30th.” Edgal said the command arrested a fake soldier and his accomplice for car snatching, adding that the command recovered a stolen vehicle. According to him, the fake soldier wa

s arrested by Anti- Kidnapping operatives based on a reliable intelligence report. He explained that the command apprehended one Christopher Akpan, male, aged 55 of Afaha Etok, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area for allegedly defiling a four-year-old girl. Edgal explained that the command also arrested four suspected armed robbers on Ikot Ekpene-Uyo Road, saying that suspected robbers were all from Ikono Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “Items recovered from the suspects include one locally-made pistol and one singlebarrelled gun. “All the suspects confessed being members of Black Axe confraternity.” The commissioner called on members of the public to always cooperate with the police by giving useful information

