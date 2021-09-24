News

A'Ibom @ 34: Gov. Emmanuel inuagurates 9.81 km roads to mark anniversary

…Swears in new President General, Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, ors

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel on Thursday commissioned four interconnected roads of 3.4Km, in Shelter Afrique, one Akwa Ibom’s high profile estate as part of activities to mark the State’s 34th anniversary. The roads include General Koko Essien Avenue, Barr. Enoidem Avenue, David Lawrence Crescent, and Nicholas Ekarika Avenue, bringing the total number of internal roads constructed by the Governor Udom Emmanuel led administration in the estate to sixteen.

Performing the inauguration, the Governor said the projects symbolized a signature of his administration’s infrastructure drive in the estate, as done across the state.

Earlier in an interview on Arise TV, the governor maintained that Akwa Ibom State at 34 has become a model of development for the nation, thanking God for taking the state so far and paid tributes to founding fathers and past leaders leaders who have piloted the affairs of the state from inception and handing over diligently like a successful relay race. He also expressed appreciation to the people of the state for their patriotism and love for the state and their support successive administrations over the 34year period.

He solicited for more support from the people and prayed for continued advancement in the state.

Similarly, the thirty-two years long agony of people traversing Akwa Ibom and Abia states was put to rest as the Governor also inaugurated the 45 Metre span twin bridge at Nto Edino, Obot Akara and second phase of the 6.41Km Nto Edino-Ekewre-Azu road linking the two states.

Speaking while performing the inaugurations at the Nto Edino twin bridge, Governor Emmanuel said the projects were a thank you gift to people of Obot Akara, meant to bring development and succour to the people of the area, maintaining that Akwa Ibom State remains a strong pillar in Nigeria’s development.

Hear him, “I’ve heard the stories of the number of accidents, deaths and issues on this road. Today we’ve brought succur, we’ve brought development to this part of Nigeria. I’m also here to tell the women, youths, the elders, stakeholders, thank you for your support. I may not be able to go house by house to thank the people of Obot Akara, but if I do good roads, good projects, bring investors, your votes would have actually spoken much better than what I would have done for people individually”.

He said such was the essence of voting a responsible government into power. He explained that the second phase of the road and the bridge was a reinforcement of the initial work scope, to take care of severe erosion protection, seasonal swamp area reclamation and replacement of collapsed bridges.

In his words, “When we commissioned the first phase of this road leading to the junction in Abia state, about 8 to 10 kilometres from Agbo Hill, we promised that for those bridges that were giving issues we were going to do a twin bridge that can carry heavy traffic and any dead weight, because I noticed the traffic was going to be much, so we needed to come back for reinforcement. If you check the strength of the road and the bridge, you’ll understand what I mean”.

The Governor also swore into office the President General, Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, His Eminence Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Etuk (JP) and Paramount Rulers Elect of Urue offong/Oruko and Ikono Local Government Areas.

