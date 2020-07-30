A’Ibom AKISIEC: Controversy, condemnation trail creation of political wards

Controversy and condemnation have continued to trail the creation of 39 new political wards by the Akwa Ibom State Electoral Commission AKISIEC) ahead of the local government council election in the state. The creation of the new wards, which was announced on Sunday by the Commission, brings the total number of wards in the state to 368. Before now, the state had 329 wards, with additional 13 wards created in each of the three senatorial districts of the state. But, investigations have revealed that the criticisms and knocks arose from the alleged lopsidedness and marginalisation of some communities in the delineation of the wards.

According to a Councilor from Nsit Ubium Local Government Council, Ekopimo Ekopimo, the creation of the new wards was unfair to Nsit Ubium Local Government Area. While saying that “whosoever advised AKISIEC might gradually push the Commission to the conclusion that it is not independent.” He added: “Nsit Ubium LGA deserves more than one new ward. Let the script be well acted, if the Commission can prove to us that they did not do it based on a script given to them by some elements.

“AKISIEC must show how independent it is by returning the unjustified merger of Ubium South Ward V to Ubium South people.” Ekopimo, who stated this on his Facebook post, however, maintained that his opinion was the stand of his people of Nsit Ubium LGA, who must be liberated, insisting that “Ubium South LGA should not be politically victimized.”

