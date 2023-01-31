A’Ibom APC guber gets flag as Tinubu commences campaign

Amidst the legal fireworks facing the governorship candidate position in Akwa Ibom State, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC) has handed its gubernatorial flag to Akanimo Udofia. Recall that Akan Udofia has been in the Federal High Court, Appeal Court and currently in the Supreme Court with Senator Ita Enang, who contested against him in the last governorship primary in the state. Presenting the flag during the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign programmeinUyoyesterday, the Deputy National Chairman of APC, Mr Emma Eneukwu, said Udofia is a sellable candidate that can contest favourably against other candidates in other parties. He assured that APC through Ahmed Bola Tinubu will win the Presidency while Udofia will equally win in the state.
Ondo 2020: We’ll resist mercenaries planning to rig poll –Jegede
The People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has said that his party and supporters in the state would resist planned rigging of the October 10 governorship election as only a free, fair, credible and transparent election would be acceptable. Jegede, who spoke yesterday in Iju/Itaogbolu, Akure North Local […]
2023: Massive resignation of political appointees in Bauchi
Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Bauchi State Government has continued to lose a large number of its political appointees who are eyeing new careers in politics. According to a source, more than 36 political appointees in the state have already tendered their resignation letters to the Bauchi State Government through the office of […]
Ooni inaugurates World Yoruba Festival of Arts, Culture
Following Saturday, May 27, 2021 inauguration of the Central Planning Committee (CPC) of the World Yoruba Festival of Arts, Culture and Metaphysics, its Coordinator-General, Otunba Femmy Carrena, has appreciated the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, while expressing the excitement that the first carnival will hold in February 2022, […]
