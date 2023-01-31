A’Ibom APC guber gets flag as Tinubu commences campaign

Amidst the legal fireworks facing the governorship candidate position in Akwa Ibom State, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC) has handed its gubernatorial flag to Akanimo Udofia. Recall that Akan Udofia has been in the Federal High Court, Appeal Court and currently in the Supreme Court with Senator Ita Enang, who contested against him in the last governorship primary in the state. Presenting the flag during the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign programmeinUyoyesterday, the Deputy National Chairman of APC, Mr Emma Eneukwu, said Udofia is a sellable candidate that can contest favourably against other candidates in other parties. He assured that APC through Ahmed Bola Tinubu will win the Presidency while Udofia will equally win in the state.

