News

A’Ibom APC guber gets flag as Tinubu commences campaign

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Amidst the legal fireworks facing the governorship candidate position in Akwa Ibom State, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC) has handed its gubernatorial flag to Akanimo Udofia. Recall that Akan Udofia has been in the Federal High Court, Appeal Court and currently in the Supreme Court with Senator Ita Enang, who contested against him in the last governorship primary in the state. Presenting the flag during the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign programmeinUyoyesterday, the Deputy National Chairman of APC, Mr Emma Eneukwu, said Udofia is a sellable candidate that can contest favourably against other candidates in other parties. He assured that APC through Ahmed Bola Tinubu will win the Presidency while Udofia will equally win in the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo 2020: We’ll resist mercenaries planning to rig poll –Jegede

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure.

The People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has said that his party and supporters in the state would resist planned rigging of the October 10 governorship election as only a free, fair, credible and transparent election would be acceptable.   Jegede, who spoke yesterday in Iju/Itaogbolu, Akure North Local […]

Bauchi governor
News

2023: Massive resignation of political appointees in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, Bauchi

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Bauchi State Government has continued to lose a large number of its political appointees who are eyeing new careers in politics. According to a source, more than 36 political appointees in the state have already tendered their resignation letters to the Bauchi State Government through the office of […]
News

Ooni inaugurates World Yoruba Festival of Arts, Culture

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Following Saturday, May 27, 2021 inauguration of the Central Planning Committee (CPC) of the World Yoruba Festival of Arts, Culture and Metaphysics, its Coordinator-General, Otunba Femmy Carrena, has appreciated the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, while expressing the excitement that the first carnival will hold in February 2022, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica