A’Ibom APC inaugurates ward executives

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of All progressives Congress (APC) Ward executives in the 31 Local  Government Areas of the state were yesterday sworn in by the state Organising Secretary of the party, Aboh Uduyok in line with the provisions of the APC Constitution.

 

At the swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Eseme Essien Event Centre in Uyo, the state capital, Uduyok, who said it was incumbent on him to carry out the inauguration of the ward executives of the party, expressed gratitude to the leaders of APC for not allowing the party to be pocketed by an individual.

 

He noted that every member of APC has equal rights, irrespective of when he or she joined the party, stating that “there is no landlord in the APC.”

 

While describing the inauguration as a pathway to progress, APC stakeholders and elders from the three Senatorial Districts commended Uduyok for the exercise, even as they urged the party members to unite in order to move the party forward

