A’Ibom: APC stakeholders attack PDP over Akpabio

The leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State have attacked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for calling on the Niger Delta Affairs minister, Senator Godswill Akpabio to step aside.

The PDP also insisted on forensic audit of finances of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the Federal Government.

The PDP had on Monday called on Akpabio to step aside over alleged corruption and improprieties in the Niger Delta Development Commission to enable the National Assembly carry out its investigation.

But, stakeholders of APC in the state in a communique issued yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, and signed by a former House of Representatives member, Dr. Emaeyak Ukpong; the Treasurer of National Council of Women Societies, ; Obongawan Geraldine Etuk; Mr. Enobong Umoetuk; Mr. Victor Antai and Mr. Etim Etim respectively, however, absolved Akpabio of any acts of sleaze in the NDDC.

The communique reads in part: “We condemn in its entirety the malicious, noxious and reprehensible statement issued yesterday by the PDP calling on Senator Akpabio to be suspended from office due to the probe of the National Assembly.

“We wish to state categorically that the rot, corruption and wastage in the resources of the NDDC were recorded mostly during the 16 years of the PDP governments in the country.

“The PDP governments (1999-2015) in the country also frittered away our resources in various corrupt schemes, instead of investing in critical infrastructure and amenities in the country.

“The nation was, therefore, plunged into deep economic depression and social dislocations before President Muhammadu Buhari took over on May 29, 2015.

The huge financial resources and assets recovered from corrupt officials of the past PDP governments in the country attest to the depth of savagery and plunder the nation suffered in 16 years

