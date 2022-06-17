News

A’Ibom APC stalwart chides Igini over stance on guber candidate

An All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirant in Akwa Ibom State, Prof. Chris Ekong, has described as fallacy, insinuations by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, that the party has no governorship candidate in the state. Ekong told newsmen in Uyo yesterday that any sentiments expressed by Igini were personal and not the position of INEC, adding that the gubernatorial primary that produced Mr. Akan Udofia as candidate was sanctioned by the national leadership of the APC. “I am very happy they are saying that APC might not have a guber candidate. The ‘might’ in their statement tell you explicitly that they are merely insinuating, but I want to tell you that APC has a gubernatorial candidate. Primaries were well conducted and the person who won was Akan Udofia. “Don’t forget I was part of the primaries as an aspirant. I know some of the aspirants want to be talked to while some want to play the spoilers’ role.

 

