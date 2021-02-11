A’Ibom: APC targets 600,000 in membership revalidation exercise

The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) party has said that it would register over 600,000 members across 329 Wards in the state as part of moves to position the party ahead of 2023 general elections. This was disclosed yesterday by the state Caretaker CommitteeChairmanof APC, Dr. Ita Udosen, while address-ing newsmen in Uyo, the state capital, where he said that the party was driving the revalidation process of members in allthe2,980pollingunitsof the statetoensurethatthepartyis well consolidated at the grassroots. He said: “The APC chapter in Akwa Ibom State has set up a Local Organising Committee, headed by the state Secretary of the party to liaise with the Visiting Committee from National to constituted Chapter Supervisors, ward and unit Registration Officers across the 31 Local Government Areas of the state.

“Altogether, APC has recruited 9,660 members as Ad-Hoc personnel to work in the revalidation exercise in the state. We are doing this exercise in each polling unit with stationeries provided by the party. All the registration has been transmitted to the Situation/Control Room at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

“The exercise is by David Lyon; the former Governor of Bayelsa State, who was removed by the Supreme Court. He is the Chairman South-South Revalidation Committee. He was here with us today in Akwa Ibom.” He also said that some committed prominent members of the party were already assisting the party in the Revalidation exercise for total success by providing stationary, as well as assisting members to take passports and providing needed logistics at the grassroots.

Like this: Like Loading...