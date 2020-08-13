News

A’Ibom Assembly moves against street begging, child hawking

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom StateHouse of Assembly has moved to checkmate the upsurge in street begging and hawking by underage children within Uyo metropolis, the state capital. The move followed a motion sponsored yesterday by a member representing Ini Constituency and the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Emmanuel Bassey during the plenary.

Leading the debate on the motion, Bassey described street hawking by children as an unpleasant development which typifies child abuse, adding that the situation clearly negates the objectives of the Universal Declaration on the Rights of the Child, African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child and the Child Rights Law of Akwa Ibom State. He cited the risks faced by child-hawkers to include road accidents, savages, intimate predators and sexual abuse, among other uncountable dangerous consequences.

“Children are exposed to kidnapping, while others are initiated by hoodlums into robbery, cultism, weapon trafficking and drugs, to mention a few. The consequences of these acts include unwanted pregnancies, abortions, psychological trauma, insecurity, frustration, psycho-social disorientation that largely painted the state in a bad picture to the outside world,” the lawmaker added. Therefore, the House after deliberations on the motion urged the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel to direct the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare and other relevant agencies to evacuate vulnerable children from the streets.

