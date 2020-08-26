A’Ibom Assembly passes fiscal responsibility bill into law

A Bill for the establishment of the Akwa Ibom State Fiscal Responsibility Board read for the third at yesterday’s plenary and passed into law by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

This follows a report submitted by the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Uduak Odudoh, a member representing Ikot Abasi/ Eastern Obolo State Constituency in the House.

According to the report, the Board, when established, will ensure prudent management of state resources, as well as accountability and transparency in fiscal operations of the state government.

It will also ensure disclosure of information relating to revenue and other financial transactions in the state.

“The setting up of the Board is in compliance with international best practices since the state budget is based on empirical analysis,”

New Telegraph has learnt. Also, the law will bring the state into better compliance with economic objectives of government as enumerated in Section 16 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The House, which dissolved into the Committee of the Whole to consider the report, gave a unanimous assent that the bill be passed into law.

The Speaker, therefore, directed the Clerk of the House of Assembly, Mrs. Mandu Umoren to communicate the passage of the bill to Governor Udom Emmanuel for further action.

