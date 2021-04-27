A’Ibom Assembly Speaker advocates inclusion of more women in governance

The Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, has called for the inclusion of more women in governance.

Speaking at the Conference of Female Mobilizers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Uyo on Tuesday, the Speaker described women as key players in the development process of the family, state and nation.

“It is possible to have three female Senators from the three Senatorial Districts. It is also possible to have 18 female Commissioners and eleven councillors in our respective wards. It can happen. But that means you (women) need to re-strategize and prepare yourselves for the big task ahead. We must really recognise the importance of women, as key players, in the progress and development of every society,” he said.

To take up key positions in the society, the lawmaker called on the women folk to strive for self-empowerment, entrepreneurship and self-development, urging them to see themselves as change agents for the progress of Akwa Ibom State.

