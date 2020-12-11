A’Ibom Assembly, too weak for democracy – CLO

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has declared the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly too weak as an arm of the government in a democracy. Speaking yesterday during an interaction with newsmen in Uyo, the state capital, the state Chairman of the CLO, Mr. Franklin Isong alleged that the 7th Assembly lacks initiative in carrying out its oversight functions.

Isong, who accused the state legislature of being tied to the apron-string of the executive, said the House merely passes motions to approve loans for the executive without monitoring the utilization of such funds.Reacting to the recent committee set up by the House to probe the alleged N1.057 billion constituency project as indicated in the annual report of the Accountant General of the state, Isong declared it a ‘crying shame’ that the legislature could not unravel such claims before it came into the public.

He said: “From the Accountant General’s report, the government claimed to have given the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly the sum of N1.057 billion for constituency projects. Now, we have not seen any of these projects on ground, and the House waited for this to come public before reacting? While corroborating the CLO’s position, a member of the 7th Assembly, who craved anonymity, said that the House had lost its relevance as an arm of government.

Like this: Like Loading...