A’Ibom at 35: Emmanuel inaugurates remodelled General Hospital, Ikot Abasi

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has inaugurated the remodelled and re-equipped General Hospital at Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, as part of activities marking the state’s 35 anniversary celebration.

Reaffirming his commitment to his administration’s Completion Agenda, Governor Emmanuel said the Ikot Abasi General Hospital project, being in line with his promise to provide at least one referral medical facility in each of the 10 federal constituencies of the state, will cater for the healthcare needs of the people of Ikot Abasi, Mkpat Enin and Eastern Obolo LGAs.

“When I came in, I made a promise that each federal constituency will have a referral general hospital, such that if a case is referred from a cottage hospital or a primary healthcare facility, in less than 30 minutes, they should be able to access the best medical facility.

“Today we have done and commissioned 11, we have three more running. The last one I will commission first quarter of next year is Ukanafun and that will give us 15.”

The governor stressed that Ikot Abasi was very strategic for the state and Nigeria at large, being home for the NNS Jubilee Naval Base; the recently approved Federal University of Technology; the Petrochemical, Ammonia fertilizer, Liquefied Natural Gas plant and the refinery, in addition to the 600MW Ibom Power Plant and the soon to be revamped Aluminum Smelter Company.

He disclosed that the state would soon take delivery of 13 of the 26 container-load of medical equipment acquired by his government, and assured the Nigerian Medical Association in the state his administration would continue to prioritize healthcare, vis-a-vis training of medical personnel.

The event also featured the flag-off of the 7th free medical service programme sponsored by an indigenous construction firm, Hensek Group, in partnership with the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA.

Giving an overview of the project, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Augustine Umoh said the hospital, which was built in 1904, having passed through several dispensations, was left in a deplorable state. He therefore, appreciated Governor Udom Emmanuel for remodeling and re-equipping the General Hospital and the Hensek Group for constructing and donating a fully equipped laboratory to complement the state government’s effort.

The Member, representing Ikot Abasi State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uduak Odudoh, in a goodwill message, reechoed the appreciation of Ikot Abasi people to Governor Emmanuel for giving the General Hospital a face-lift, pledging their loyalty to the governor’s Completion Agenda.

Dr. Emem Abraham, Chairman, NMA, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, in her goodwill message appreciated the gesture of the Governor for giving priority attention to healthcare delivery and addressing the challenges of Ikot Abasi people.

The Chairman, Hospitals Management Board, Dr. David Umoh, also thanked Governor Emmanuel for remodeling and re-equipping the hospital in Ikot Abasi and for giving the people access to quality healthcare, as well as according priority to training of medical personnel in the state.

